Foundation changes name

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation will change its name to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, Inc., effective Dec. 31.

The foundation serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties.

The Board of Directors voted in July to change the name to better reflect all of the communities the foundation serves.

The foundation was established in 1998 as the Baraboo Area Community Foundation and with steady growth became the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation in 2004.

“Community foundations help to build strong communities and add to everyone’s quality of life,” said Robin Whyte, executive director. “We are increasingly making grants and providing donor services to surrounding counties, and we’d like our name to include those donors and grantees. It makes sense for rural communities to pool their resources and collaborate on local philanthropy.”

Donations to support the foundation’s work may be sent to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@cfscw.org.