Foundation donates $200K to Swan Park Project
The National Exchange Bank Foundation donates $200,000 to the city of Beaver Dam for the Swan Park Walkway Restoration Project on Sept. 24. From left, Patrick Lutz, Shane Christopherson, Desiree Jimenez, John McKinstry, Jed Keller, Mayor Rebecca Glewen, Molly Gilbertson, and Tom Heffron on Sept. 24.

 CITY OF BEAVER DAM/Contributed

National Exchange Bank Foundation has made a $200,000 donation to Swan Park walkway restoration in Beaver Dam

"This generous contribution is a shining example of public/private partnerships that are critical in preserving a historic and treasured feature of our community. I am very grateful to all our elected officials, businesses and private citizens for everyone’s positive support of this park renovation," said Mayor Becky Glewen on Sept. 24.

"The National Exchange Bank Foundation supports projects, scholarships and charitable organization initiatives that demonstrate a positive impact to communities. Supporting improvements to Swan Park is an investment in both the history and future of the Beaver Dam area which is well-aligned with the mission of the Foundation,” said Jed Keller-Foundation Board member.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, community development manager, can be reached for more information about Swan Park restoration fundraising at mvoglrauscher@cityofbeaverdam.com or 920-319-0046.

