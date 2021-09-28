Foundation donates $200K to Swan Park Project

National Exchange Bank Foundation has made a $200,000 donation to Swan Park walkway restoration in Beaver Dam

"This generous contribution is a shining example of public/private partnerships that are critical in preserving a historic and treasured feature of our community. I am very grateful to all our elected officials, businesses and private citizens for everyone’s positive support of this park renovation," said Mayor Becky Glewen on Sept. 24.

"The National Exchange Bank Foundation supports projects, scholarships and charitable organization initiatives that demonstrate a positive impact to communities. Supporting improvements to Swan Park is an investment in both the history and future of the Beaver Dam area which is well-aligned with the mission of the Foundation,” said Jed Keller-Foundation Board member.

Mary Vogl-Rauscher, community development manager, can be reached for more information about Swan Park restoration fundraising at mvoglrauscher@cityofbeaverdam.com or 920-319-0046.