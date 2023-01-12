 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOUNDATION DONATES $8K TO CLINIC

The Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation presented the Good Neighbor Clinic with an $8,000 donation, according to a Jan. 13 press release. The GNC is a community free primary care clinic that provides care for non-emergency medical conditions, for individuals who have no medical insurance or whose medical insurance fees keep them from accessing care. The clinic is staffed by professionals who volunteer their services to enable all to have access to health care. Interpreters are available to assist with patient education.

