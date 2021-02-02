Foundation funds $3,000 app to support high school athletes

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation funded the $3,000 purchase of Healthy Roster, a text-based app that evaluates readiness to return to work, school or play after an injury.
Dr. Masaru Furukawa, Sports Medicine physician with Sauk Prairie’s River Valley Clinic, requested the funds because he knew a module for student athletes was developed during the pandemic to assess their virus risks and readiness to participate in school athletics.
“I was a year-round multi-sport athlete growing up and I had my fair share of injuries. I always remember how my life would hang in limbo while I recovered from an injury and the people who got me through it were the athletic trainers, physical therapists and physicians. Sports was like a metronome in my life that kept the beat of life of a young boy going steady,” said Furukawa.
Furukawa wondered if there was a way to mitigate the disruptions that the pandemic was causing for student athletes. “It was devastating to imagine the metronome stopping for a whole year for these students. The potential hurt that our young souls were about to go through because of the pandemic this year was unimaginable.”
“Then I read the study conducted by a UW research colleague, Tim McGuine, who showed that cancellation of the 2020 spring sports correlated with a 50% drop in physical activity, a three-fold increase in severe depression symptoms and a statistically significant reduction in quality of life for our Wisconsin student athletes. I was not surprised by the results, but something had to be done.
The Healthy Roster module is designed to provide COVID-19 symptom assessment; track results and alert COVID-19 response administrators like athletic trainers, coaches, etc.; take actions to ensure that athletes and staff stay safe and engage health care partners for telehealth visits and testing.
The student athlete goes through a check list of questions about how they are feeling and any possible symptoms of the virus. If the student is positive for symptoms, the athletic trainers interview the student and determine what kind of follow-up is needed. There are also questions about potential exposure, such as family members being positive in the household, which would place the athlete in quarantine status.
River Valley High School and Sauk Prairie High School athletics have used the program for their fall and winter sports.