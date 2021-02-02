Foundation funds $3,000 app to support high school athletes

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation funded the $3,000 purchase of Healthy Roster, a text-based app that evaluates readiness to return to work, school or play after an injury.

Dr. Masaru Furukawa, Sports Medicine physician with Sauk Prairie’s River Valley Clinic, requested the funds because he knew a module for student athletes was developed during the pandemic to assess their virus risks and readiness to participate in school athletics.

“I was a year-round multi-sport athlete growing up and I had my fair share of injuries. I always remember how my life would hang in limbo while I recovered from an injury and the people who got me through it were the athletic trainers, physical therapists and physicians. Sports was like a metronome in my life that kept the beat of life of a young boy going steady,” said Furukawa.

Furukawa wondered if there was a way to mitigate the disruptions that the pandemic was causing for student athletes. “It was devastating to imagine the metronome stopping for a whole year for these students. The potential hurt that our young souls were about to go through because of the pandemic this year was unimaginable.”