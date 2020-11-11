Foundation funds Portage projects

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has awarded $13,510 in grants to 16 area nonprofits in three counties including three Portage nonprofits as part of its fall Community Grants awards on Nov. 9.

The Historic Indian Agency House was awarded $750 for its “History on the Move” project. The funds will be used for the production of a mobile educational exhibition designed to reach new audiences and serve groups which traditionally have had difficulty visiting the site in person, such as students and nursing home residents. This is the second year in a row the HIAH has been awarded a grant to enhance its exhibits.

The Portage Center for the Arts was awarded $750 for its project to allow staff to develop virtual art exhibits for the Drury Gallery, which was closed to the public at the start of the pandemic and now has limited access for visitors. The money would fund staff time and resources to make the exhibits available online for those who are unable to visit in person.

The Women’s Civic League of Portage received $1,000 from anonymous Baraboo donors to replace deteriorating handrails at the historic Zona Gale House.

The foundation is based in Baraboo and serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Donations may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.