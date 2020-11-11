 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foundation funds Portage projects
0 comments

Foundation funds Portage projects

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Foundation funds Portage projects

"Crossroads," a new permanent exhibit at the Historic Indian Agency House in Portage, debuted on June 6, due to a community grant through the Greater Sauk Community Foundation. The exhibit explores the people and events that intertwined with the story of the site's 1832 structure which was the contact point between the federal government and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

 ADAM NOVEY Contributed

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has awarded $13,510 in grants to 16 area nonprofits in three counties including three Portage nonprofits as part of its fall Community Grants awards on Nov. 9.

The Historic Indian Agency House was awarded $750 for its “History on the Move” project. The funds will be used for the production of a mobile educational exhibition designed to reach new audiences and serve groups which traditionally have had difficulty visiting the site in person, such as students and nursing home residents. This is the second year in a row the HIAH has been awarded a grant to enhance its exhibits.

The Portage Center for the Arts was awarded $750 for its project to allow staff to develop virtual art exhibits for the Drury Gallery, which was closed to the public at the start of the pandemic and now has limited access for visitors. The money would fund staff time and resources to make the exhibits available online for those who are unable to visit in person.

The Women’s Civic League of Portage received $1,000 from anonymous Baraboo donors to replace deteriorating handrails at the historic Zona Gale House.

The foundation is based in Baraboo and serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Donations may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News