Foundation grants set record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation distributed more than $700,000 in charitable grants this year, breaking its previous annual record only half-way through the year, according to a July 16 press release. Beneficiaries include organizations supporting children, veterans, education, the arts, conservation, local history, the homeless, worship, and animal welfare.

Grants included annual endowment fund payouts, which also set a record this spring, exceeding $261K. Other beneficiaries include 21 food pantries in a seven-county area. The foundation spearheaded a spring fundraising campaign to support local food pantries faced with increased demand due to the COVID-19 crisis and offered a $10K match to challenge community donors to participate. The effort resulted in $71K in donations to help feed area families struggling with hunger.

The full annual report and audited financial statements can be viewed at greatersauk.org.

The foundation serves Sauk County as well as Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, and Vernon counties. Donations may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For information, call 608-355-0884, or email director@greatersauk.org.