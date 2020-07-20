× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Foundation grants set record

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has distributed more than $700,000 in charitable grants so far this year, breaking its previous annual record only half-way through the year, according to a July 16 press release. Beneficiaries include organizations supporting children, veterans, education, the arts, conservation, local history, the homeless, worship, and animal welfare.

“We are here to make giving back to the community easy for the donor,” said Robin Whyte, executive director. “A gift to the community foundation touches almost every charity in the area.”

Grants included annual endowment fund payouts, which also set a record this spring, exceeding $261,000. Other beneficiaries include 21 food pantries in a seven-county area. The foundation spearheaded a spring fundraising campaign to support local food pantries faced with increased demand due to the COVID-19 crisis and offered a $10,000 match to challenge community donors to participate. The effort resulted in $71,000 in donations to help feed area families struggling with hunger.

The full annual report along with audited financial statements can be viewed at greatersauk.org.

The foundation serves all of Sauk County as well as Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, and Vernon counties. Donations may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For information on establishing a fund with the Foundation, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.