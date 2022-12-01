 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOUNDATION HELPS PATIENTS IN NEED

FOUNDATION HELPS PATIENTS IN NEED

Tomah Health Community Foundation president Pete Reichardt, left, foundation vice president Brian Eirschele, foundation ex-officio and Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly presented a $1,000 check to Tomah Health quality director Shelly Egstad, to support the hospital’s Lend-a-Hand program on Nov. 19.

 TOMAH HEALTH

FOUNDATION HELPS

PATIENTS IN NEED

