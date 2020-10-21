Foundation hosts Festival of Wreaths contest

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s “Festival of Wreaths” contest and silent auction hopes to raise funds for scholarships for the education and training of the local health care workforce.

Create a wreath reflecting the theme “We need a little Christmas” and submit it, along with the registration form, and $10 entry fee by Nov. 23 to the hospital registration desk, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Rules for wreath contest are that wreaths can be no bigger than 36 inches across and 40 inches long; must be no heavier than 5 pounds; all electrical elements must be battery operated and pine/fir and other natural elements are not permitted - use artificial greenery only.

A selection of wreaths will be offered in the silent auction. Make a bid online and wreaths will be awarded to the top bidders on Dec. 9.

Entry fee is waived for any individual, business or school group that donates their wreath for the silent auction.