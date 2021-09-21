Foundation hosts social at Ooga Brewing

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation with Leadership Beaver Dam will host a community awareness event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Ooga Brewing Company, 301 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Event is part of the 2020 Leadership Beaver Dam year-end project, which was postponed due to COVID-19.

Foundation's staff, board, and community partners will be on-site from 3-6 p.m. to meet community members and discuss how the foundation supports the greatest and most urgent needs in Dodge County.

The event will feature live music by Jay Wildner from 3-6 p.m. and Poverty N Panic from 6-10 p.m.; $1 from every full pour from beer sales and all tips for Wildner will be donated to the foundation.

All event proceeds will benefit the BDACF general grant fund. The foundation has issued grants to more than 20 local nonprofits in Dodge County and has a goal to raise $2 million by the end of this year.

For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.