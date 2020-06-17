Foundation introduces new logo
Foundation introduces new logo

Foundation introduces new logo
BEAVER DAM AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/Contributed

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation launches a new green and yellow logo featuring three interconnected figures in a half moon shape. The image also mimics that of a bridge and embodies a foundation focused on community, connection, and crossover.

The logo is themed around building a bridge to the future and connecting a donor’s support of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation to the community’s future. The insignia also represents the many bridges in the Beaver Dam area.

"With our logo displaying unity and strength by working together, the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will be part of serving the ongoing needs of Dodge County residents through charitable and planned giving,” said Tom Heffron, advisory board president. He continued, “like our logo symbolizes, we strive to work together to improve the lives of many in the Beaver Dam area and Dodge County."

Local graphic designer, Jessica Jacobson, is credited for the design.

