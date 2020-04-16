Foundation issues $10K challenge

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation will match the first $10,000 of cash gifts it receives to benefit local food pantries responding to the COVID-19 crisis. All gifts will be directed immediately to food pantries including Adams, Columbia, Juneau, and Sauk counties.
Make checks payable to GSCF and mail to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, P.O. Box 544, Baraboo WI 53913. Donors can also go to greatersauk.org to make gifts online using major credit cards or a PayPal account. Gifts of any amount are appreciated.
For more information, contact Robin Whyte at 608-355-0884, or director@greatersauk.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!