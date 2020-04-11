Foundation luncheon cancelled

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Foundation luncheon cancelledThe Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has cancelled its 2020 award recognition luncheons on April 7, including the May 16 event in Baraboo. Because of the potential long-term need for social distancing, and restrictions on large group gatherings, the event will not be rescheduled.

The dissemination of the awards remains unchanged: teachers, principals and schools will receive their award checks in June, and scholarship checks will be sent to students’ educational institutions in early August. Students must send the foundation their postsecondary institution and disbursement information by June 30.