Foundation sponsors youth cooking class

On Nov. 15, 20 students from River Valley Middle School participated in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Cooking Class - Smoothies Edition. The students were accompanied by Holly Lochner and Brittiney Belche.

Todd Wuerger, executive director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, explained to the group how the Foundation supports healthy communities through programs like the smoothies class.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser and intern Jane Maus taught participants the fine points of how to make a healthy smoothie and the foundation provided each student with a blender to take home and recipes to help make smoothies at home.

To support the foundation, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.