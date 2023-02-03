Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston is undergoing construction with a number of remodeling projects to expand the services that are available to the community. This includes a new Birth Center, new Infusion & Cancer Care Center, and a new nuclear medicine imaging suite.

To support these growing projects, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will contribute $28,000, in addition to the $16,172 that has already been donated by community members. These combined funds will be used to purchase new treatment chairs, nursing gliders, and other items that enhance the patient experience.

The foundation also approved $30,572 in equipment purchases for several Mile Bluff departments. This included, but is not limited to, a new traction table for Rehabilitation Services, a bariatric lab draw chair for Necedah Family Medical Center, and theater equipment for the residents at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“Good health is our community’s greatest resource,” said Katie Nuttall, foundation director. “It is through the generosity of our donors that we are able to support these new treatments, technologies, and programs that benefit Mile Bluff patients and residents, the health care team, and our community as a whole.”

As construction continues, there is still time to contribute to the Birth Center, Infusion & Cancer Care Center, and Medical Imaging projects before they open this spring. If you would like to support these departments and the care they provide to patients, visit milebluff.com/donate to give a gift online or to download a donation form.

On April 22, the foundation brings back Dueling Pianos. Tickets and information will be available in mid-February, but all proceeds from the event will go to support these remodeling projects.

For more information, call 608-847-2735 or visit milebluff.com/our-foundation.