Four 4-H scholarships awarded
The Juneau County 4-H Leaders Association awarded four $500 scholarships to area high school seniors, Deena Degner of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club, Anna Renner of Cheery 4-H Club, Daniel Senzig of Blackhawk 4-H Club, and Matti Wafle of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club. The scholarships will be awarded upon completion of their first semester of post-secondary education, according to a May 14 press release.

The scholarship awards are based upon 4-H community club involvement, countywide involvement in 4-H events and project areas, plus leadership in 4-H as well as outside of 4-H.

The main fundraisers for the Juneau County 4-H Leaders Association that support expenses such as this are the 4-H food stand at the Juneau County Fair and a pre-ordered item fundraiser.

For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension Office in Juneau County at 608-847-9329, 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston, or email april.martell@wisc.edu.

Deena Degner

Degner
Anna Renner

Renner
Daniel Senzig

Senzig
Matti Wafle

Wafle
