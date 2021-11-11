 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four artists exhibit at PCA
0 Comments

Four artists exhibit at PCA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Four Friends, Four Media'

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., exhibit, “Four Friends, Four Media,” runs through Nov. 26.

 PCA/Contributed

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., exhibit, “Four Friends, Four Media,” features the work of Portage artists Liz Gregory, Vicky Hanson, Kathleen Jahn and Peg Napralla. The display offers hand-built pottery, acrylics, mixed media art, watercolor and pastels, hand-made artisan glass jewelry, tableware, and more.

The public may view the exhibit in person through Nov. 26, from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday except closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The artists, including Napralla, right, spoke at the Nov. 5 opening reception. Receptions are held the first Friday of each month, are free, and open to the public. For more information and COVID guidelines, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News