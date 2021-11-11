Four artists exhibit at PCA

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., exhibit, “Four Friends, Four Media,” features the work of Portage artists Liz Gregory, Vicky Hanson, Kathleen Jahn and Peg Napralla. The display offers hand-built pottery, acrylics, mixed media art, watercolor and pastels, hand-made artisan glass jewelry, tableware, and more.

The public may view the exhibit in person through Nov. 26, from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday except closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The artists, including Napralla, right, spoke at the Nov. 5 opening reception. Receptions are held the first Friday of each month, are free, and open to the public. For more information and COVID guidelines, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.