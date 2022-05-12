Four Elements hosts Open Farm Day

Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens will celebrate their 35th anniversary of medicinal herb production at Four Elements Organic Herbals with a free Open Farm Day from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at their 130-acre farm, E8984 Weinke Road, North Freedom.

Veterans of the expanding organic industry, their farm has been certified organic since 1989, and were the recipients of the MOSES Organic Farmer of the Year award in 2020.

They will share their insights on planting, harvesting, drying, soil maintenance, and benefits of medicinal herbs. No registration is required and admission is free, rain or shine. Food truck and refreshments will be on site.

Tour Jane’s Chakra and Planetary garden, tour medicinal plant cultivation, and a hay wagon ride featuring native trees and shrubs. Learn how the herbs and plants grown are manufactured into wellness products such as herbal teas, tinctures, creams, salves, soaps, and lip balms.

For more information, visit fourelementsherbals.com or call 608-522-4492.