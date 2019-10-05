The Portage Area Community Fund will host the first Portage Area Distinguished Family Awards Ceremony from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
Four families will be honored for their distinguished contributions to the Portage area over multiple generations. They include the families of Marion and W.J. “Dietz” Eulberg, Betty and Dr. Edward Harkins, Fran and Patrick Malone and Adele and Phil Walz.
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees can meet family members and hear stories of how these families focused their time and talents on the community over generations, helped build community spirit and improve the quality of life in the Portage Area. They are role models for making the community a great place to live, raise a family, create, learn, work and play.
The family friendly event will be emceed by former WPDR personality Susann Gamble and Douglas Steele with Magnum Broadcasting. Admission is free and any tax deductible donations are optional. Seating is limited, reserve a seat by calling Bill Tierney at 608-742-3172 or email portagefund@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)