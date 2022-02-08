Fourteen musicians selected for band festival

LAKE MILLS – Fourteen musicians chosen from the Lakeside Lutheran High School band are headed to the 2022 Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod West Regional Band Festival March 18-20 at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School, near New Ulm, Minnesota. The three-day festival involves 10 Lutheran high schools from six states and features more than 100 high school instrumentalists.

The festival involves two days of rehearsal and coordination of select teen musicians who have prepared individually but who have not played together previously. The weekend culminates in a capstone live concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

Serving as conductor of the festival percussion ensemble will be Brett Duwe, director of the Warrior Percussion Ensemble at Lakeside Lutheran. He has more than 10 years of experience as a percussion clinician, and more than 20 years as an instructor, composer and performer.

Students selected from the Lakeside Lutheran Concert Band include junior saxophonist Marissa Duddeck, Whitewater; sophomore baritonist Daniel Ertman, Fort Atkinson; junior flautist Emma Horn, Watertown; senior bassoonist Aree Huwe, Deerfield; junior flautist Manuel Iglesias, Watertown; sophomore trumpeter Elsa Johansson, Columbus; senior percussionist Benjamin Kasper, Helenville; junior bassoonist Nora Larson, Columbus; junior trombonist Nina Litherland, Columbus; sophomore clarinetist Ambria McCrary, Sun Prairie; sophomore saxophonist Maria Meier, Watertown; sophomore clarinetist Emma Meis, Watertown; sophomore bass clarinetist Emerson Milbrath, Watertown; sophomore trombonist Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson.

For more information and a livestream link, visit welsfinearts.org/band-fest.