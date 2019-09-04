The Friends of Mirror Lake State Park will sponsor and host the fourth annual s’more fun trail run on Oct. 5, at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. The fun run will start with our new mini marshmallow sprint for kids ages 11 and younger at 9 a.m. followed by the chipped 10K runners, chipped 5K runners, and 1-mile hikers. The race starts at 9 a.m. and all vehicles entering the park will be required to have an admission sticker for the day.
All participants registered by Sept. 8 will receive a performance t-shirt. Post-race events will include sweet treats, s’mores over an open campfire, kids games, door prizes, and a formal medal ceremony for the top three winners in each age group and overall for each race.
Registration packets can be picked up from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Oct. 5 at the beach shelter. All profits will be used locally at Mirror Lake State Park. Profits will be used to assist in trail maintenance and development.
For registration, visit runsignup.com/race/wi/baraboo/smorefuntrailrun.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)