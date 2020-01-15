Fourth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit on display

River Arts, Inc. held a nationwide call for artists seeking artwork that explores concepts of wings and/or water from Aug. 15-Nov. 15, 2019. They received hundreds of submissions and accepted 49 artists from 14 different states into the Fourth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit.

The Fourth Biennial Wings & Water will be on display during exhibit hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 23-March 20 Monday-Friday at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac and by appointment at 608-643-5215. A public reception will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 when juror John Ribble will announce the award recipients with many of the artists in attendance.