Fox Lake Community Center opens for winter walking

FOX LAKE — The city of Fox Lake will open the Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St., for winter walking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, January through March.

“We are pleased to welcome residents and non-residents alike who are looking for a warm, dry, safe place to walk laps indoors in the winter months to use our community center to get their steps in” said Mayor Tom Bednarek.

If the Community Center will be unavailable due to other events, a calendar will be posted at the entrance and on Facebook with as much notice as possible.