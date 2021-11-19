Fox Lake holiday parade set

FOX LAKE — Fox Lake will host its 17th annual “December to Remember” from 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fox Lake Community Center, 23 South St.

Free kids activities from 12:30-4:30 p.m., tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. and holiday parade at 5 p.m. Visit with Santa before and after the parade.

Kids can participate in cupcake decorating, ornament making, coloring contest, salon pampering, face decorating and movies with free popcorn.

Lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers, chips, beverages available for sale, along with a bake sale, silent auction, 50/50 cash raffle from 12:30-6 p.m.

The Waupun Area School Marching Band and Living Hope Choir will perform. Donations accepted for the local food pantry.

Parade lines up at the corner of Mill and State Streets and ends at the Fox Lake Community Center. Call Vicki at The Boat House for parade entries or more information at 920-928-3470.