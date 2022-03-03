 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fox Lake hosts St. Patrick's Day Parade

FOX LAKE — Fox Lake St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Parade line starts at noon on Depot St., $10 entry fee collected day of parade. Live music to follow.

