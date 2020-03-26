Fox Lake provides coronavirus updates

FOX LAKE — The city of Fox Lake encourages residents to take the following measures to reduce coronavirus exposure.

Payments for a utility/water bill or a court citation may be made online at cityoffoxlake.org or the 24/7 drop box in the lobby of the municipal building. To obtain a dog license, use mail or the drop box and items will be returned via mail.

Absentee Voting for the Spring Election and Presidential Preference began March 18. Registered voters can request a ballot at myvote.wi.gov and one will be mailed to you. Cast your vote and return the ballot by mail.

For general service inquiries or assistance from city staff, call 920-928-2280.

The public playgrounds in the city of Fox Lake Parks are now closed. Other portions of the parks remain open for activities that comply with social distancing requirements.