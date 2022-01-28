Fox Lake resident to present seminar at Garden & Landscape Expo

Gae Bergmann of Fox Lake will present a seminar titled, "Magnificent Monarchs" at the PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo Feb. 11-13 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Event hours are noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 11; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. For more information, event schedule or to purchase tickets, visit wigardenexpo.com.
Single-day tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Two-day passes are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Three-day passes are $16 in advance and $18 at the door. A complete list of advance ticket vendors is available at wigardenexpo.com or online until Feb. 7. Parking at the Alliant Energy Center is extra.
The expo features more than 150 free educational seminars and demonstrations on topics such as flowering houseplants, gardening for aging and disability, building community with plants important to Midwestern Indigenous culture, gardener-focused fitness, monarch butterfly restoration, edible perennials, food preservation, growing garlic in Wisconsin, foraging and more.
Attendees are required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.