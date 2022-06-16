Franke receives Kamps award

Natalie Franke, a 2022 Beaver Dam High School graduate, is the recipient of the $500 Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award. Her interest in theater began when, as a 3-year-old, she attended BDACT rehearsals with her mother and grandmother.

She has appeared in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Elementary School plays, BDACT’s Tell-A-Tale and main stage shows, Beaver Dam High School plays, and other theater experiences. Her stage skills include acting, dancing, singing, and a variety of backstage roles.

To qualify for the annual award sponsored by the Kamps family, the recipient must be a graduating senior from Beaver Dam High School, Wayland Academy, or another area high school, who is committed to post-secondary education. Franke plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to pursue undergraduate and master's degrees in communication sciences/disorders.