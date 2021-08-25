FREE BAG LUNCHES FOR CHILDREN IN WAUPUN
Due to a continued rise in COVID cases, Tomah Health has reinstated policies to protect visitors and hospital staff.
Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday a…
The Rio Community School District has received a fully-funded School-Based Mental Health Grant award in the amount of $75,000 each year, 2021-…
Reedsburg Area Medical Center will launch a new program to assist patients with paying their RAMC bills through a partnership with bank-backed…
Work is expected to start Monday on the Highway 16/60 bridge over the Beaver Dam River near the town of Lowell in Dodge County. Hwy. 16/60 wil…
Work on the Highway 23 bridge across the Wisconsin River near Spring Green has been completed more than a month ahead of schedule. It was orig…
The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host girls ages 5-17 to a special event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday…
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA — Petty Officer 2nd Class Xander Herpel, a 2017 Randolph Public High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago. He part…
Agrace will host “Bridges,” and “COVID-19 Loss” support groups for those who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotiona…
Moraine Park Technical College has fully reopened its campuses without restrictions for students and the public for the fall semester, which b…