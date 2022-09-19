 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free child’s car seat checkup event set

Safe Kids Sauk County and Reedsburg Ambulance will partner to host a free car seat checkup event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reedsburg Ambulance Garage, 230 Railroad St., Reedsburg, where participants will learn how to install a child's car seat or booster seat.

“It's important to install car seats correctly, although you may not know where to start,” said Becca Szydlowski, Public Health Nurse at Public Health Sauk County and one of several certified child passenger safety technicians in Sauk County. “Luckily, child passenger safety technicians can teach you how to use and install a car seat on your own.”

Working with a child passenger safety technician will be a one-on-one learning experience. During the car seat check-up, the technician is trained to teach attendees everything they need to know to make sure the car seat is installed and used correctly. Prepare for the checkup by bringing the car seat instruction manual and vehicle owner's manual.

To schedule an appointment, contact Becca Szydlowski at 608-355-4337 or email rebecca.szydlowski@saukcountywi.gov.

