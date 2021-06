United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties will host the Great Book Giveaway, at 10:30 a.m. June 11 at the Adams County Library, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams. Physical distancing and masking are encouraged.

Volunteers will read to kids, ages birth to 12 years, from 10:30-11 a.m. then each participating child may select a book to keep. Give away books were donated in past years during a book drive.