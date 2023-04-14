University of Wisconsin-Platteville Continuing Education Institute and Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will offer a free informative learning session with groundwater expert, Kevin Masarik, from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in the Rodem's Room, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.

Masarik, groundwater education specialist, presents “What's in Your Drinking Water?” - what you should know, testing options available and more. This class is open to city and well water consumers.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register at uwplatt.edu/events/2023/04/whats-in-your-drinking-water.