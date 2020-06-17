FREE COMMUNITY MEAL JUNE 24
Mike and Barb Kraus, owners of Natures Heat, outside of Necedah, were named Citizens of the Year for Clearfield Township. They have owned Natu…
Area students graduate from nursing program
The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …
The Reedsburg Lions Club awarded $1,000 scholarships to 2020 Reedsburg Area High School graduates, Anna Anderson, Ciara Grundahl, Kailey Thomp…
American Players Theatre’s play-reading series “Out of the Woods,” play readings performed and recorded live has been postponed by one week. T…
WOOD DONATED TO CLASS
Ivy is an 8-month-old coonhound mix. She is shy at first but warms up fast. Ivy enjoys walks and does well on a leash as she picks up sticks o…
Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will hold a drive-through testing for the Covid-19 virus from 10 …
Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…