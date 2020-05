Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Free Community Meal will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 27 at the La Valle Advent Christian Church, 200 La Valle St., La Valle. Drive by and pick up a meal to go. The menu is spaghetti and fixings, salad and dessert, provided and prepared by Knights of Columbus, Reedsburg.