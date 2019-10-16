Cora Lee Kluge, emerita professor of German at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and past director of the UW’s Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies, will be the special guest speaker for the Free Congregation of Sauk County’s 168th celebration of Founders Day at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.
Kluge will launch the “Alexander von Humboldt Year,” a collaboration between the Free Congregation of Sauk County and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin marking the 250th birthday of the great Prussian polymath, geographer, naturalist, scientist, explorer, author of the five-volume “Kosmos,” and the second most famous person of his epoch.
Trevor Stephenson, artistic director of Madison Bach Musicians, will play Humboldtian-era music on his hand-built Boesendorfer piano. A potluck will follow in the downstairs community room. This event is free and open to the public. If attending the potluck, bring a dish to pass.
