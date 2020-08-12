Free Congregation of Sauk County hosts Paul Dáil

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host Paul Dáil from 10:10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 via Zoom. A speaker will be present followed by questions and discussion. To attend the free Zoom meeting, visit freecongregation.org, click on the Sunday Programs tab at the top of the screen, and then go to the red highlighted area and click.

Paula Dáil is an Emertia research professor of Social Welfare and Public Policy. Her books “Women and Poverty in 21st Century America” and “Mother Nature’s Daughters” each won the Derleth-Kingery Non-fiction Book of the Year Award from the Council of Wisconsin Writers in 2011 and 2016. She was the lead editor and an essayist for “We Rise to Resist: Voices from a New Era in Women’s Political Action,” which won two international book awards and a coveted Booklist Starred Review.

In 2019, she was an invited contributor to a United Nations/UNESCO publication on women’s leadership. That same year she also began work with the Vatican and the Archdiocese of New York on the Cause for Sainthood for controversial Catholic social activist Dorothy Day.