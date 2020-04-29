Free Congregation releases recipients of "Mission in Motion" initiative

The Free Congregation of Sauk County released the recipients of its fourth annual “Mission in Motion” initiative, established in 2016, to enable the congregation to fulfill the “service to our world” component of its mission. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. each Sunday at 307 Polk. St., Sauk City.
This years Mission in Motion donated $2,200 to help with the COVID-19 pandemic including the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry, $500; the 6:8 Surgical Mask Sewing group, $200; 6:8 Relief efforts, $500; and the Sauk Prairie School Social Worker program, $1,000. In the area, the committee donated $500 to the Reedsburg Summer Outdoor Adventure Club. The International Rescue Committee received $1,000. The total donated was $3,700.
For more information, visit freecongregation.org.
