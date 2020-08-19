× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free COVID-19 testing at Reedsburg’s RACA Building

Sauk County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard, will hold a drive-through testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the RACA Building in Nishan Park, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. This test is available to everyone including those without symptoms.

For registration, visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Once registered, participants will receive an email containing a QR code. Participants can then present this code from a phone or paper at the test site. For those that have previously registered are able to use that same QR code again.

Vehicles with more than one person in them are allowed, however, everyone must remain in a vehicle at all times. The test will consist of a simple nasal swab. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.