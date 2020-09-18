Free COVID-19 testing in Adams County

Adams County Health & Human Services Department-Division of Public Health, Adams County Emergency Management, Adams County Fire District and the Wisconsin National Guard, will hold a drive-through testing for COVID-19 from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Adams County Fire District, 399 E. Ann St., Adams.
This test is available to all Wisconsin residents age 5 and older with at least one symptom of COVID-19.
Prior to the event, a map to direct traffic flow and the pre-registration link will be posted at facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth.
