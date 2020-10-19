Free COVID-19 testing in Cambria

Columbia County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 at the Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria. Dates are subject to change.

The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary. Online registration is encouraged to limit wait times. Onsite staff will assist attendees who do not pre-register in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

Remain in the vehicle at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site, plan accordingly.

The National Guard will be doing the testing, they will be in uniform and full personal protective equipment. Individuals will be contacted with their results within 3-7 business days. For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.