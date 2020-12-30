Free COVID-19 testing in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Columbia County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will provide free drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 5, Feb. 2, and March 2 at Columbus Water and Light, 950 Maple Ave., Columbus.

The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary but pre-registration online is encouraged. If participants do not register online, onsite staff will assist in the registration process. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

Prepare for potential wait times, vehicles should form a line, participants should stay in their vehicles. No restroom facilities will be available on site, plan accordingly.

Individuals will be contacted with their results within 3-7 business days. Continue using safe practices like washing hands, staying home and social distancing. For more information or guidance, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.