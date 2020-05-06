Free COVID-19 testing in Spring Green

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct the second drive-through testing for Sauk County residents showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at River Valley High School, 660 Varsity Blvd., Spring Green.

To be tested, call the Sauk COVID hotline for an appointment at 608-355-3200. Proof of residency, a driver’s license or current bill with name and address listed, will be required at testing.

Testing of multiple people from one household in one vehicle is allowed, but each person must have a scheduled appointment and everyone must remain in the vehicle at all times. The test takes about 10 minutes and involves a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample is sent to a state-approved lab, results should be returned in 2-5 days.

For more information, call the hotline at 608-355-3200.