Free COVID-19 vaccinations offered

Public Health Sauk County will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the month of October, administered by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays at Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells. All doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

From noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 at West Square Building basement, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo. All doses of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax vaccines will be available.

Those 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, which will be available at both clinics in limited quantities. Register for an appointment at vaccinate.wi.gov. Walk-ins could be turned away if the vaccine supply runs out. If appointments are full when you look, continue to check back. More appointments will be added as more shipments of the vaccine are received. If assistance with registering needed, call 211.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. Everyone 6 months and older is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You do not need an ID or insurance to get a vaccine,” said Jessie Phalen, nurse manager at Public Health Sauk County.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/covid-19-vaccination-sites.