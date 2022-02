Family Health La Clinica will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1022 Madison St., Beaver Dam. Clinics are open to the public with bilingual staff on site to assist primary Spanish speakers.

First doses, second doses, and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine, for ages 5 and older, are offered at no cost. Appointments are not needed, but can be scheduled at 920-787-9434.