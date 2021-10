Sauk Prairie Healthcare will answer questions and offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for age 12 and older in a tent from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 during the Strassenfest event at 950 Alma Ave., Plain.

There is no fee and individuals younger than age 18 must have parent consent. No registration is needed.

For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org or call 608-643-3311.