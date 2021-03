Free COVID test site opens

Dodge County Public Health will host a free walk-in COVID-19 community testing site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through May 24 at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

No appointments are needed, walk-ins only. Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Wisconsin residents 12 months of age or older are eligible. Bathrooms will not be available to the public; plan ahead.

Masks required in the building and during check-in. Minors must have an adult with them.