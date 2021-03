On March 15, free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing returned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to the Mauston Public Works building, 1260 North Rd, Mauston. This service is provided by the Wisconsin National Guard and will be every other week through May, on March 29, April 12 and 26, May 10 and 24. Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.