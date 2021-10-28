Free drive-up produce giveaway offered

The Market, at Portage High School, will host a no cost drive-up produce giveaway from 3:30 p.m. until all boxes/bags have been distributed on Tuesday, drive around the back, or north side of the school, 301 E. Collins St. Each car in line will receive a box/bag or produce.

Open to any interested individual and/or family within the greater Portage area. No proof of identification or income is required.

The mission of The Market is to create an equitable sustainable food source for all members of the school district that also educates its users about healthy eating and food preparation.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Hansen at hansene@portage.k12.wi.us, Michelle Madden at maddenm@portage.k12.wi.us, or Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us.