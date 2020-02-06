Free farm family night offered

This event is for the whole family; children, parents and grandparents, offering a night of family time, fun, food and education. Extension educator Pattie Carroll will discuss the impact of stress on the family in an engaging and interactive way. Extension educator Marie Witzel will discuss the unique stressors for farm youth, including peer/social connections and the effects of parental stress on youth. Families will leave with an understanding that relationships make a difference and how to turn farm stress into something that makes the family stronger.