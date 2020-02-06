Free farm family night offered
Free farm family night offered

Free farm family night offered

JUNEAU — University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Dodge County will host a Farm and Family—Building Relationships to Reduce Stress evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 13 in the auditorium of the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

This event is for the whole family; children, parents and grandparents, offering a night of family time, fun, food and education. Extension educator Pattie Carroll will discuss the impact of stress on the family in an engaging and interactive way. Extension educator Marie Witzel will discuss the unique stressors for farm youth, including peer/social connections and the effects of parental stress on youth. Families will leave with an understanding that relationships make a difference and how to turn farm stress into something that makes the family stronger.

This is a free event and the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee is sponsoring dinner.

To reserve a space, call 920-386-3790, as space is limited. For more information, ask for Amanda Young at 920-386-3790.

